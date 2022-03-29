Successful innovation starts with understanding customer needs and ends with a delighted customer. This course is created to develop a holistic understanding of customers’ role in developing successful innovations and how to capture and utilize customer information to create successful innovations.
About this Course
Anyone who or whose work is related to any aspect of innovation or wants to understand and manage the role of consumers in innovation proceses
What you will learn
The concept of innovation and the critical role customers can play in development of successful innovation
Capture customer information to fuel innovation
Apply understanding of customer needs and the adoption process to identify opportunities for innovation and new product development
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
UNDERSTANDING INNOVATION AND CUSTOMER-CENTRIC INNOVATION
In this module, we will examine the concept of innovation in general and customer-centric innovation in particular. We will start by defining customer-centric innovation, then work towards understanding what is innovation and when does it become successful.
INNOVATION ADOPTION
In this module, we will discuss and understand why new innovations fail, and examine this question from a customer psychology perspective. In doing so we will discuss the psychological barriers to innovation adoption and strategies to overcome such psychological resistance.
CAPTURING CUSTOMER NEEDS TO FUEL INNOVATION
In this module, we will discuss tools and techniques that can be used to better understand customer pain points and hence their needs. This module will also highlight issues or drawbacks associated with these techniques or frameworks and discuss ways to overcome these drawbacks.
CUSTOMER DRIVEN INNOVATION STRATEGY
In this module, we will introduce the systematic and formal innovation/new product development process, and how customer-centric information can be used to shape this process. We will also discuss how this process works and the factors that can help in developing a more efficient and effective innovation process and the issues that can hurt this process
About the Strategic Technology Management Specialization
The success of modern companies depends critically on their manager’s ability to generate strategic innovationwhich leverages technological and market changes. A key part of the equation is delivering new products that deliver exceptional customer value. Another essential element is implementing innovation initiatives effectively. The Strategic Technology Management specialization is targeted towards aspiring managers, managers at all levels, and entrepreneurs who lookto gaina well-rounded knowledge of technology managementthrough courses thatintegrate the areas of strategic innovation, customercentric product development, andmanaging innovation. Topics covered include:
