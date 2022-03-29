About this Course

1,562 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Strategic Technology Management Specialization
Beginner Level

Anyone who or whose work is related to any aspect of innovation or wants to understand and manage the role of consumers in innovation proceses

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • The concept of innovation and the critical role customers can play in development of successful innovation

  • Capture customer information to fuel innovation

  • Apply understanding of customer needs and the adoption process to identify opportunities for innovation and new product development

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Strategic Technology Management Specialization
Beginner Level

Anyone who or whose work is related to any aspect of innovation or wants to understand and manage the role of consumers in innovation proceses

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

UNDERSTANDING INNOVATION AND CUSTOMER-CENTRIC INNOVATION

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 51 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

INNOVATION ADOPTION

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 46 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

CAPTURING CUSTOMER NEEDS TO FUEL INNOVATION

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

CUSTOMER DRIVEN INNOVATION STRATEGY

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 42 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Strategic Technology Management Specialization

Strategic Technology Management

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder