About this Course

21,058 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
U.S. Federal Taxation Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 35 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
U.S. Federal Taxation Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 35 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Management (iMSM) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Course

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
6 hours to complete

Module 1 Partnership Formation

6 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 61 min), 1 reading, 11 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Module 2 Partnership Operations

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 58 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Module 3 Partnership Distributions

5 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 76 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 4 Partnership Sales and Terminations

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM TAXATION OF BUSINESS ENTITIES II: PASS-THROUGH ENTITIES

View all reviews

About the U.S. Federal Taxation Specialization

U.S. Federal Taxation

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder