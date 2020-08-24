About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
U.S. Federal Taxation Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 33 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Management (iMSM) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 7 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Module 1: Overview of Business Taxation

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Module 2: Corporate Income Taxation

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 59 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 3: Corporate Formation I

4 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 118 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Module 4: Corporate Formation II

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 62 min), 1 reading, 7 quizzes

TOP REVIEWS FROM TAXATION OF BUSINESS ENTITIES I: CORPORATIONS

