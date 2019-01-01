Michael P. Donohoe is an Associate Professor in the Department of Accountancy and a PwC faculty fellow. He joined the Illinois faculty after completing his PhD in accounting at the University of Florida in 2011. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Florida and a master’s degree in taxation from the University of North Florida, where he graduated with highest honors. He has worked in the private sector as a tax associate for PwC and as a senior tax associate for Gunn & Company, PA. Donohoe’s research lies at the intersection of financial reporting and corporate taxation. In particular, his expertise falls into two related areas. The first area is the role of financial instruments, including derivatives and special-purpose entities, in financial risk management and corporate tax avoidance. The second area is the economic consequences of financial and tax reporting regulation pertaining to financial instruments and corporate tax avoidance. Donohoe has taught Principles of Taxation, a required course for undergraduate accountancy students. As the section leader for all instructors teaching this course, he has managed all aspects of its instruction, developed innovative course materials and assessment tools, and effectively integrated pedagogical practices that emphasize teamwork and active learning. He currently teaches Taxation of Business Entities, which covers both corporations and pass-through entities, in the new online iMSA program. In both courses, Donohoe draws on his vast experience in tax from both practice and government perspectives to provide a broad view that emphasizes the importance of policy and regulation. Students have given Donohoe excellent evaluations for his rapport with them as well as his commitment to their education. His depth of knowledge of the subject matter and enthusiasm have led to his consistent placement on the List of Teachers Ranked as Excellent at the University of Illinois for the past five years – as well as teaching awards from the University of Illinois Student Senate and the Department Head in Accountancy. In addition, faculty have found his course to be highly rigorous and well structured, setting a high standard for student success.