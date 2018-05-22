NM
Oct 4, 2018
Excellent Course Structure. But need more Comprehensive Form 1120 Tax Return Series Problems for more practice & retention for a US Tax Career.
RF
Nov 29, 2020
I really appreciated\n\nthe application of the learnings to Sunchaser Shakery examples for a better understanding of of the Tax act provisons.
By Abdel B•
May 21, 2018
Hello
My name is Abdel Fatah Bengeloune and I just completed the course which I greatly appreciated. However, would like to share my concern of not having a case study applied to the form 1120 for corporation. We should be able to know how to fill out the form 1120 properly with a typical scenario case. This should have been included in the course. Thank you.
By Vikrant P D•
Dec 25, 2019
The instructor is good. The course material is exhaustive and all efforts are taken to cover all relevant material.
By Nazneen M•
Oct 5, 2018
Excellent Course Structure. But need more Comprehensive Form 1120 Tax Return Series Problems for more practice & retention for a US Tax Career.
By Stan F•
Apr 26, 2020
Prof. Donohoe is an excellent teacher and I find his examples useful in learning the concepts.
By Ekaterina U•
Mar 11, 2019
The course has not been updated for the Tax Reform changes. For a reference, I took the course almost 12 months after the Tax Reform legislation went in effect.
By Phil G•
Apr 18, 2021
Very good in-depth review of a wide range of topics relating to the tax effects on shareholder and corporation in funding and monetisation of C Corporations. At times a little confusing and hard to keep up but this is mainly due to the depth and complexity of material. The worked examples were particularly helpful.
By Shareef A•
Mar 2, 2018
The test of any course is the level of knowledge attained from the course. In comparison to the Income Tax Acts of lesser countries, The Federal Income Tax codes and regulations are comprehensive and perceived as intimidating by non-US tax practitioners. This course has relieved me of such fears.
By Guilherme C•
Jan 24, 2020
I would like to suggest to include the responses of the application exercises. It does not need to be a slide, it would be ok just a print of the resolution made on the iPad. This way it is not required to watch the video again to find a solution of an exercise.
By Moses S K•
Jan 1, 2021
This course is very good. And I have finished it well. The subject can enrich my knowledge regarding taxation of business entities I.
Any certificate for the course of taxation of business entities I? I hope any certificate for this course.
Thanks,
Moses
By Richard F•
Nov 29, 2020
I really appreciated
the application of the learnings to Sunchaser Shakery examples for a better understanding of of the Tax act provisons.
By Steven S•
Aug 19, 2020
I really enjoyed the applications of the principles to Sunchaser as it made the concepts much clearer. My only suggestion would be to provide links to more court cases so you could say the principles being debated like in a law school class.
By ANDRES F V C•
Oct 23, 2020
I really enjoyed the course and the material. Very useful and easy to understand.
Strongly recommended for a first approach to the US taxation.
By James K•
Jul 28, 2021
Great overview of C corps. About as engaging as can be expected for a prerecorded class. Highly recommended.
By Allen B•
Dec 14, 2021
Amazing class. Very thorough and incredibly brilliant and likeable instructor. Highly recommend it.
By Gatuyu J•
May 5, 2022
This course was more difficult than i anticipated, but very high quality
By Leonardo J R A•
May 27, 2022
Very professional! Clear and understandable information and instructor!
By LEVENT A•
Jan 23, 2022
Good material, not in-depth but sufficient for such learning platform.
By Riya K•
Aug 25, 2020
It is beneficial for everyone who are interested in these course
By Calli O•
Nov 4, 2019
Michael was a pretty active and animated instructor
By Spandita G•
Aug 30, 2021
Very nice experience
By KOUSHIK P•
Jul 16, 2020
It's very helpful
By Santhosh K D•
Oct 11, 2020
It's very useful
By Kevin M M G•
Oct 26, 2020
Excelente curso
By Anurag c•
Dec 11, 2020
nice courses
By Dennis G•
Dec 31, 2020
great stuff