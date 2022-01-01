About this Course

7,167 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Prior knowledge or education regarding taxation in the United States.

Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Understand the most common types of taxes imposed by state and local governments.
  • Understand other basic issues related to income; sales; and property taxes.
  • Calculate how a multistate business should allocate and apportion income among the states where it conducts business.
  • Understand the limitations on a state's taxing power.
  • Determine when a taxpayer is subject to the jurisdiction of a taxing state.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Prior knowledge or education regarding taxation in the United States.

Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Accountancy (iMSA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Module 1: An Introduction to Multistate Taxation

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 25 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Federal Limits on Multistate Taxation

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 3: Sales and Use Taxes

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Module 4: Individual Income Taxes

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 43 min), 6 readings, 7 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder