Learner Reviews & Feedback for Multistate Taxation by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

About the Course

This course will examine state and local tax laws prevalent in the United States today. The course will consider the historical progression of state and local taxation, the power of states to tax (and the limitations on that power), and planning strategies for minimizing the impact of state and local taxation. Discussions will focus on income taxes, sales taxes, and property taxes. If you enjoy this course, consider enrolling in our online graduate Accounting program. The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, consistently ranked as one of the nation's top three accounting programs, now offers a master’s in accounting at a very affordable tuition rate and is completely online. The iMSA is a full Master of Accountancy program and students graduate with an MS that is highly recognized. Try an open course or two, then apply for admission into the credit-bearing version as you may be eligible to take credit-bearing courses during the application process. If you are missing any prerequisites for the full degree, you can complete Coursera courses to demonstrate readiness and strengthen your application for the iMSA. For more information on this exciting iMSA online program, refer to this link: https://www.coursera.org/degrees/imsa ...

By James K

Sep 14, 2021

This is a wonderful course for an overview of multistate taxation. Highly recommended for not only a solid base to begin from, but also for building a solid list of resources to have in your back pocket when research is necessary. Well done Matthew!

By Allen B

Dec 29, 2021

Very thorough but not too overwhelming and lots of concrete examples to back up general concepts. The professor is very knowledgeable and a great communicator - I would highly recommend this course to anybody wanting to learn multi-state taxation.

By Jo A M

Oct 25, 2021

This is a wonderful course to understanding taxes. The presentations are awesome! It would be awesome if it was accompanied with software training such as Vertex. Thank you, JoAnn

