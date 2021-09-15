By James K•
Sep 14, 2021
This is a wonderful course for an overview of multistate taxation. Highly recommended for not only a solid base to begin from, but also for building a solid list of resources to have in your back pocket when research is necessary. Well done Matthew!
By Allen B•
Dec 29, 2021
Very thorough but not too overwhelming and lots of concrete examples to back up general concepts. The professor is very knowledgeable and a great communicator - I would highly recommend this course to anybody wanting to learn multi-state taxation.
By Jo A M•
Oct 25, 2021
This is a wonderful course to understanding taxes. The presentations are awesome! It would be awesome if it was accompanied with software training such as Vertex. Thank you, JoAnn