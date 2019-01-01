Matthew Hutchens is a Lecturer in the Department of Accountancy at the Gies College of Business. He joined the Illinois faculty in the Fall of 2017. He received a J.D. from the Indiana University Maurer School of Law in 2014 and a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business in 2007. Prior to joining the University of Illinois, he was a Staff Attorney at the Indiana Legal Services, Inc.—Low Income Taxpayer Clinic in Bloomington, Indiana, where he represented low-to-moderate income individuals in legal disputes with the Internal Revenue Service. Prior to law school, he worked as a Certified Public Accountant in the tax department of the public accounting firm Crowe Horwath LLP in Indianapolis, Indiana.He is married with two children.