Profile

Matthew Hutchens

Lecturer of Accountancy

Bio

Matthew Hutchens is a Lecturer in the Department of Accountancy at the Gies College of Business. He joined the Illinois faculty in the Fall of 2017. He received a J.D. from the Indiana University Maurer School of Law in 2014 and a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business in 2007. Prior to joining the University of Illinois, he was a Staff Attorney at the Indiana Legal Services, Inc.—Low Income Taxpayer Clinic in Bloomington, Indiana, where he represented low-to-moderate income individuals in legal disputes with the Internal Revenue Service. Prior to law school, he worked as a Certified Public Accountant in the tax department of the public accounting firm Crowe Horwath LLP in Indianapolis, Indiana.He is married with two children.

Courses

Multistate Taxation

Federal Taxation II: Property Transactions of Business Owners and Shareholders

Federal Taxation I: Individuals, Employees, and Sole Proprietors

U.S. Federal Taxation Capstone

U.S. Taxation of International Transactions

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder