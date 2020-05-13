SH
May 12, 2020
Michael P Donohoe is a great professor and He explained all the tax provisions very nicely and covered almost the majority of concepts.
Apr 20, 2020
This has been thorough and intense with respect to content and coverage of all that matters in every general business entity.
By SWATI S H•
May 13, 2020
By Ramya R•
Apr 21, 2020
By Daniel R G•
Dec 22, 2020
Course was completed but i dont have any certificate. how would i obtain my certificate?
By Nazneen M•
Oct 7, 2018
If you could please also provide Comprehensive Tax Return Problems on Partnerships based on the Investment Company Act,1940, Real Estate ,Investment Partnerships & overall Financial Services' Industry as well as International Partnership Tax Comprehensive Tax Return Practise Problems ; it will benefit me immensely practically too.
By Guilherme C•
Jan 24, 2020
I would like to suggest to include the responses of the application exercises. It does not need to be a slide, it would be ok just a print of the resolution made on the iPad. This way it is not required to watch the video again to find a solution of an exercise.
By Belinda M•
Oct 6, 2019
I picked up valuable information and processes which will enable me to offer more professional services to clients. The textbook referenced in the course was most helpful along with the lectures. Thank you for the offering this course.
By Charles P•
Mar 8, 2021
It was an interesting class, especially the last unit where the pros and cons of the various entities were evaluated in a hypothetical example. Prof. Donahoe presented the concepts clearly, and with a sense of humor.
By Md. S•
Mar 19, 2021
I learn many things from this course , Its help my career to grow up.
By ANDRES F V C•
Apr 5, 2021
such a good course, highly recommended!!
By Marthe E J N•
Jun 14, 2021
It was a great experience
By Kereen D•
Jun 22, 2020
Fantastic instructor!
By Mike B•
Oct 20, 2021
Very Good!
By Wayne D E•
Nov 11, 2021
The course is informative and practical, especially after the fourth week module. My best modules were the later which go through the application of what was learn, to apply to the company. The exercise was excellent, i would definitely recommend this course
By Steven S•
Aug 28, 2020
very clear lectures. Would have been helpful for more examples on the partnership part of the course on economic effects
By John B B•
Mar 5, 2021
Prof Donahue is a talented teacher.
By Albert T T H•
Jun 14, 2019
i suggest that lecturer type out the answers instead of writing them, as it is more legible.