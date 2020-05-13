Chevron Left
About the Course

This course provides an introduction to the U.S. federal income taxation of pass-through business entities, including Subchapter S corporations, partnerships, and limited liability companies. The course focuses on the relevant provisions of Subchapters S and K of the Internal Revenue Code, as well as related Treasury Regulations and judicial opinions, governing the formation, operation, and termination of pass-through entities. Practical in-class study problems facilitate self-discovery of technical tax knowledge along with the development of a variety of professional skills and attitudes....

By SWATI S H

May 13, 2020

Michael P Donohoe is a great professor and He explained all the tax provisions very nicely and covered almost the majority of concepts.

By Ramya R

Apr 21, 2020

This has been thorough and intense with respect to content and coverage of all that matters in every general business entity.

By Daniel R G

Dec 22, 2020

Course was completed but i dont have any certificate. how would i obtain my certificate?

By Nazneen M

Oct 7, 2018

If you could please also provide Comprehensive Tax Return Problems on Partnerships based on the Investment Company Act,1940, Real Estate ,Investment Partnerships & overall Financial Services' Industry as well as International Partnership Tax Comprehensive Tax Return Practise Problems ; it will benefit me immensely practically too.

By Guilherme C

Jan 24, 2020

I would like to suggest to include the responses of the application exercises. It does not need to be a slide, it would be ok just a print of the resolution made on the iPad. This way it is not required to watch the video again to find a solution of an exercise.

By Belinda M

Oct 6, 2019

I picked up valuable information and processes which will enable me to offer more professional services to clients. The textbook referenced in the course was most helpful along with the lectures. Thank you for the offering this course.

By Charles P

Mar 8, 2021

It was an interesting class, especially the last unit where the pros and cons of the various entities were evaluated in a hypothetical example. Prof. Donahoe presented the concepts clearly, and with a sense of humor.

By Md. S

Mar 19, 2021

I learn many things from this course , Its help my career to grow up.

By ANDRES F V C

Apr 5, 2021

such a good course, highly recommended!!

By Marthe E J N

Jun 14, 2021

It was a great experience

By Kereen D

Jun 22, 2020

Fantastic instructor!

By Mike B

Oct 20, 2021

Very Good!

By Wayne D E

Nov 11, 2021

The course is informative and practical, especially after the fourth week module. My best modules were the later which go through the application of what was learn, to apply to the company. The exercise was excellent, i would definitely recommend this course

By Steven S

Aug 28, 2020

very clear lectures. Would have been helpful for more examples on the partnership part of the course on economic effects

By John B B

Mar 5, 2021

Prof Donahue is a talented teacher.

By Albert T T H

Jun 14, 2019

i suggest that lecturer type out the answers instead of writing them, as it is more legible.

