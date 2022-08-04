About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Financial Analysis - Skills for Success Specialization
Beginner Level

This course requires no previous knowledge or skills.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Accounting
  • Financial Analysis
  • Financial Statement
  • Finance
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Financial Analysis - Skills for Success Specialization
Beginner Level

This course requires no previous knowledge or skills.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Course Introduction and Module 1: Financial Statements - A Deeper Dive Into Company Position

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 76 min), 6 readings, 10 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2: Financial Statements - A Deeper Dive Into Company Performance

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 29 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Financial Statement Ratios

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 64 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Module 4: Forecasting Financial Statements

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 77 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Financial Analysis - Skills for Success Specialization

Financial Analysis - Skills for Success

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder