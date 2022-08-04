Learner Reviews & Feedback for Financial Analysis of Organizations by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
About the Course
This course focuses on adopting and implementing a financially analytic mindset when analyzing organizational activities, position and performance.
This course begins with an overview of an organization’s financial statements, including the balance sheet, income statement, cash flow statement, as well as the transactions that comprise these statements. You will learn about tools and ratios that help analyze these financial statements and transactions. Financial statement analysis will help you understand how the company has performed in the past and its current position. This analysis - as well as course content on forecasting both short- and long-term performance - enables you to draw inferences, make predictions about the organization's future performance and value.
Ultimately, this course provides a "deep-dive" into the multi-dimensional nature of financial analysis and how it used to assess the value of organizations....