Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand and apply the time value of money in order to value financial and real asset investments, and to make investment decisions.

  • Master capital allocation across time, with an ability to analyze capital budgeting problems in a firm.

  • Understand the basics of measuring risk and return and the trade-offs.

Skills you will gain

  • Capital Budgeting
  • Accelerated Depreciation
  • Common Stock
  • Finance
Instructor

Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Accountancy (iMSA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
5 hours to complete

Module 1: Bond Valuation

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 58 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2: Stock Valuation

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 71 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3: Capital Budgeting

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Module 4: Risk and Return

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 81 min), 4 readings, 7 quizzes

