Dec 7, 2020
it was an amazing experience. Professor Xi has covered most of the important aspects of financial markets in this MOOC.
Nov 15, 2020
Great course! Everything is clearly explained and the instructor is great. Thank you for offering this course.
By Gilbert K•
Mar 16, 2021
This unit is great. l had fun from the start to the end learning new things and knowing more information on the financial markets. l will advise anyone wishing to take this unit to do so, it's enjoyable.
By Hasibullah J•
Dec 8, 2020
By Betsy D•
Nov 15, 2020
By Philip E•
Dec 14, 2020
Great content on the financial markets and a solid format to learn the fundamentals on this subject matter.
By Messaoudi G•
Feb 10, 2021
just perfect
tnaks a lot
By Gabriel M•
Mar 12, 2021
I loved it
By ALP B•
Jan 13, 2021
It helped me understand the terminology and valuation of bonds. I preferred to read the transcript, but videos are also a good option.
By Alyazia M A B•
Sep 13, 2021
thanks