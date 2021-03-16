Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Finance: The Role of Financial Markets by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

About the Course

In Introduction to Finance: The Role of Financial Markets, you will be introduced to the basic concepts and skills needed for financial managers to make informed decisions. With an overview of the structure and dynamics of financial markets and commonly used financial instruments, you will get crucial skills to make capital investment decisions. With these skills, you will be ready to understand how to measure returns and risks and establish the relationship between these two. The focus of this course is on basic concepts and skill sets that will have a direct impact on real-world problems in finance. The course will enable you to understand the role of financial markets and the nature of major securities traded in financial markets. Moreover, you will gain insights into how to make use of financial markets to create value under uncertainty....

HJ

Dec 7, 2020

it was an amazing experience. Professor Xi has covered most of the important aspects of financial markets in this MOOC.

BD

Nov 15, 2020

Great course! Everything is clearly explained and the instructor is great. Thank you for offering this course.

By Gilbert K

Mar 16, 2021

This unit is great. l had fun from the start to the end learning new things and knowing more information on the financial markets. l will advise anyone wishing to take this unit to do so, it's enjoyable.

By Hasibullah J

Dec 8, 2020

By Betsy D

Nov 15, 2020

By Philip E

Dec 14, 2020

Great content on the financial markets and a solid format to learn the fundamentals on this subject matter.

By Messaoudi G

Feb 10, 2021

just perfect

tnaks a lot

By Gabriel M

Mar 12, 2021

I loved it

By ALP B

Jan 13, 2021

It helped me understand the terminology and valuation of bonds. I preferred to read the transcript, but videos are also a good option.

By Alyazia M A B

Sep 13, 2021

thanks

