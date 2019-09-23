About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Basic Python

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Python Libraries
  • Data Analysis
  • Plotly
  • Data Reporting
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Orientation

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete

Module 1: Visualization in Newsrooms

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 39 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Module 2: Data and Visual Perception

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 35 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3: Narrative Storytelling

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 28 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Module 4: Cognitive Load and Color Perception

6 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

