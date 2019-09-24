CL
Oct 17, 2021
Took this class for my job which requires lots of data visualization. Enjoy the classes a lot and learn so so much from it! The slides are easy to follow and very attractive to learn.
WL
Dec 25, 2020
Dr. Ng is clear and concise in her explanations and did a great job creating an entry-level overview course on data visualization which she obviously has a great wealth of knowledge.
By Harold H•
Sep 23, 2019
Thanks very much for great content and the instructor did a great job, and her materials were very use helpful and relevant! Great experience!
By Yonggang•
Apr 24, 2020
Great course. Very informative and practical.
By Dr S B•
Apr 26, 2020
It helped to learn a lot about Visualization and enabled with the desired skills of presenting data using python and Jupyter notebook.
By Amjad A•
Jun 12, 2020
Comprehensive course to helping us how to use data for journalism as well as will help us in understanding data in newspapers.
By Miki G•
Jul 13, 2020
Good for fundamental knowledge of data visualization in a journalistic perspective.
It is also inspiring for young people like me to get ready to step into the world of data visualization.
Great course!
By David C•
Jul 13, 2020
Well organised and with a lot of commitment from the faculty. I would like to see deeper discussions on most of the topic in the future. Thank you
By Sarah J•
Jun 29, 2020
The professor introduced the topic of data visualization in a very interesting and straightforward way. The class is very useful - especially data visualization is so important nowadays to convey findings and results to laypersons. I liked that the classes because they covered a wide range of topics which are all SO useful for my future presentations. The slides are so well-made and attractive for learning. They are great example for data visualization!
Worth the time taking and strongly recommended for all disciplines who aims to present their findings in an attractive and simple yet understandable way. It would be great if the classes have more modules! Happy learning.
By Emily E•
Sep 23, 2020
I took this course with a graduate student friend of mine for leisure during the summer. We thought visualizing data will be an important tread in every subject. Without any regret, we were having fun time learning online and learn lots of useful skills for presenting data in this course. However, we'd recommend Coursera to provide students with more technical support (e.g., printable notes access) so that we can keep every copy of the lecture or jot down some detail for future use.
By Queenie Y•
Sep 23, 2020
Love her way of teaching, very clear and in a very good pace. I hope she can have more classes on Data journalism.
By wai w l•
Dec 25, 2020
Dr. Ng is clear and concise in her explanations and did a great job creating an entry-level overview course on data visualization which she obviously has a great wealth of knowledge.
By Jorge R•
Nov 30, 2020
Very interesting, clear descriptions and a lot of very useful information.
By Jamie C•
Jan 14, 2021
Very good professor! I would recommend taking her if you're not good at python. Her homework is scaffolding exercise that builds up your skills and confidence in using python to work on basic data visualization. I have been using R for a while but realized that python is a lot easier to plot graphs after paying to take this class.
Her lectures are pretty straightforward and good as other have mentioned. She basically will tell you what you need to know for visualizing various types of data. It may just be me, I'd appreciate if more exercise could be provided because I really enjoy exploring different dataset and build up that skills towards data visualizing. By far, this is one of the most interesting and useful course I paid to get certificates in Coursera so far.
By Alice B•
Jan 4, 2021
I genuinely enjoyed learning in this class. It is hoped that more online classes from this professor or similar content could be found.
By Maha B•
Jun 21, 2020
The content is good however it is very difficult to follow the Professor whose English is heavily accented. There is nothing wrong with having an accent but in this particular case it gets in the way of the student's comprehension of the content. One is more focused on deciphering what is being said rather than the content itself.
By Cathy L•
Oct 18, 2021
Took this class for my job which requires lots of data visualization. Enjoy the classes a lot and learn so so much from it! The slides are easy to follow and very attractive to learn.
By Sam G•
May 11, 2022
I truely enjoyed the contents and teaching in this online course. It's very helpful for my projects as an intern in journalism. Thanks so much, Dr. Ng. Amazing course.
By Vivek V•
Jan 24, 2022
Good course to begin with data journalism
By Luciana H Y d S•
Feb 24, 2021
Lectures by professor Ng are excellent. But I found that the final project relies too heavily on Python coding, which wasn't as covered (there are ungraded exercises in the previous lessons).
By Sam B•
Jan 4, 2021
Sadly, the worst course I've taken on Coursera, by a long shot.
The quiz questions are badly-worded, with at least one answer in every quiz completely wrong. The assignments refer to concepts that aren't covered until later weeks. The final assignment doesn't even have a working link to the data! And the choice of Plotly/Python for the final assignment is ridiculous, ensuring that students (even those familiar with Python) spend more time struggling with syntax than applying any of the principles the course teaches. It would be better to have a 'tech-agnostic' assignment so students can use what they're comfortable with.
The lectures themselves and course materials are good signposts to other resources, but that's about it. The lectures themselves are - I'm sorry to say but I have to be honest - difficult to follow without the use of subtitles.
I regret paying for this course and it's made me think twice about the quality on this platform.
By Karla F•
Feb 14, 2021
I learned a lot from this course. I love the theory parts of how we visualize the data in a journalism context. It would be even greater if I could learn more about data wrangling, e.g. how to deal with NaN values, etc.
By SANTOSH•
Feb 10, 2021
The course can be bit more interesting with some suspense and current trending scenarios
By Amina N•
Jul 2, 2021
Please STEER CLEAR OF THIS COURSE. While the content of the videos is fascinating, they are completely unrelated to the coding assignments themselves. I spent weeks trying to teach myself how to complete the final assignment, and even then I do not think I understood exactly how to do it. Many of the coding examples given in the assignments are incorrect, so it can sometimes be impossible to even practice. It then took weeks for my final assignment to be graded. All in all, I wholly regret taking this course, and I advise you to not make the same mistake I did.