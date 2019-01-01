Margaret Ng is an Assistant Professor of Journalism and Computer Science at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Her current research is on (1) technology use discontinuance, (2) technology and information diffusion, and (3) social media in news contexts. Methodologically, she takes a hybrid approach that combines big data, machine learning, as well as survey, and experimental research on media platforms. She received her Ph.D. in Journalism at the University of Texas at Austin. Ng was an advanced analytics intern at Pew Research Center’s Data Labs and worked as a news artist at National Geographic Magazine, The Seattle Times and a data reporter for The Center for Public Integrity.