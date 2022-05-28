About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Strategic Technology Management Specialization
Beginner Level

Some working experience helpful, but not necessary

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Lead and develop innovation teams
  • Design and lead innovation initiatives
  • Address resistance to innovation initiatives
  • Orchestrate and lead organizational change
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

CHALLENGES IN MANAGING INNOVATION

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 44 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

MANAGING INNOVATION TRHOUGH AMBIDEXTERITY

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 35 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

LEADING INNOVATION TEAMS

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 45 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

LEADING ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGE

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 44 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

