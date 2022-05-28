You may have noticed that what is new often behaves differently than what has become accepted over time, whether it is in a market, or a technology, or involves people and firms. Much research supports these general ideas, and one implication is that management of innovation often requires different approaches and skills than management in established arenas. This course helps you develop a perspective on managing innovation. That is, you will build your capability to lead and design your organization to effectively implement innovation initiatives and achieve their strategic intent.
- Lead and develop innovation teams
- Design and lead innovation initiatives
- Address resistance to innovation initiatives
- Orchestrate and lead organizational change
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
CHALLENGES IN MANAGING INNOVATION
We begin our exploration of managing innovation by reviewing key characteristics of new technologies and markets. We discuss how uncertainty, among other such characteristics, fundamentally affects management, strategic choices and execution of innovation initiatives. We examine how firms succeed through aligment with the needs of their technologies and markets over time, yet at the same time alignment can create inertia that acts as a barrier to change in response to new opportunities.
MANAGING INNOVATION TRHOUGH AMBIDEXTERITY
We continue to focus on the challenges of managing innovation initiatives in firms which confront new technologies and markets while they simultaneously compete in established businesses. We examine the idea of organizational ambidexterity as a solution to this challenge, and cover how managers can develop and lead an ambidextrous organization.
LEADING INNOVATION TEAMS
In the third module, we continue to focus on innovation management by focusing on teams and innovation. Teams are ubiquitous in innovation, as there is a need for high information flow and integration across functions. We start by describing common approaches to team design in product development. We specifically go into depth on how to design and lead "heavyweight" cross-functional development teams. These have been found to be particularly effective in challenging innovation situations.
LEADING ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGE
In this module, we will focus on organizational change, with emphasis on some of the reasons why people resist change. We will talk about two well-known models of organizational change and discuss strategies for effective change implementation.
About the Strategic Technology Management Specialization
The success of modern companies depends critically on their manager’s ability to generate strategic innovationwhich leverages technological and market changes. A key part of the equation is delivering new products that deliver exceptional customer value. Another essential element is implementing innovation initiatives effectively. The Strategic Technology Management specialization is targeted towards aspiring managers, managers at all levels, and entrepreneurs who lookto gaina well-rounded knowledge of technology managementthrough courses thatintegrate the areas of strategic innovation, customercentric product development, andmanaging innovation. Topics covered include:
