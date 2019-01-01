Learner Reviews & Feedback for Managing Innovation: Ambidexterity, Teams and Leading Change by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
About the Course
You may have noticed that what is new often behaves differently than what has become accepted over time, whether it is in a market, or a technology, or involves people and firms. Much research supports these general ideas, and one implication is that management of innovation often requires different approaches and skills than management in established arenas. This course helps you develop a perspective on managing innovation. That is, you will build your capability to lead and design your organization to effectively implement innovation initiatives and achieve their strategic intent.
To do this, you will learn a set of frameworks, tools, and concepts that can help you address several important challenges in managing innovation. The first regards how to successfully implement innovation efforts within established firms and alongside established businesses. A second is leadership of new product development teams. The course also covers leadership of organizational change, which is often a critical part of driving innovation initiatives forward.
Through covering these topics, the course will help you:
- Analyze innovations and their impact on organizations
- Articulate a research-informed perspective on innovation management
- Utilize frameworks, tools, and concepts to address leadership challenges that arise in innovation...