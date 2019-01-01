Profile

Brian Hamm

Clinical Assistant Professor of Accountancy

Bio

Brian Hamm is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Accountancy in the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He has over twenty years of industry experience. Brian started his career with Price Waterhouse Coopers and then joined PepsiAmericas. After 10 years at PepsiAmericas, he spent another decade at Energizer where he served as the Vice President of Global Finance, Vice President of Transformation (leading an enterprise-wide restructuring project), took on the role of Chief Accounting Officer and Global Controller and then was named CFO. After 10 years at Energizer, he joined TruGreen as their CFO. Brian then returned to his Alma mater and joined the faculty at Gies. Brian holds a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from the University of Illinois. He passed the CPA examination in 1995.

Courses

Beyond the Financials: Insights, Analysis and Valuations

Financial Statement and Ratio Analysis for Accountants

Financial Statements, SEC Filings and Ratio Analysis

Forecasting Financial Statements & Valuation for Accountants

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder