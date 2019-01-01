Brian Hamm is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Accountancy in the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He has over twenty years of industry experience. Brian started his career with Price Waterhouse Coopers and then joined PepsiAmericas. After 10 years at PepsiAmericas, he spent another decade at Energizer where he served as the Vice President of Global Finance, Vice President of Transformation (leading an enterprise-wide restructuring project), took on the role of Chief Accounting Officer and Global Controller and then was named CFO. After 10 years at Energizer, he joined TruGreen as their CFO. Brian then returned to his Alma mater and joined the faculty at Gies. Brian holds a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from the University of Illinois. He passed the CPA examination in 1995.