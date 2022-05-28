The objective of Financial Statement and Ratio Analysis for MBAs is to provide you with the knowledge and skills necessary to analyze, interpret, understand, and use financial information to make informed decisions. We will discuss financial reporting from a user’s perspective, use a variety of tools to break apart financial reports into meaningful units for analysis, forecast financial statements, and value a firm. This course is intended to give you exposure to the issues facing users of financial statements. You will better understand your role in the financial reporting process if you know how the financial statements will ultimately be used.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
Module 1: Introduction to Financial Statements & Basic Accounting Principles
In this module, you will review financial statement and accounting basic principles and learn the differences between the book value, intrinsic value, and market value of equity.
Module 2: Introduction to SEC filings
In this module, you will obtain an understanding of the most common SEC filings and the information included within them.
Module 3: Financial Ratios and Share Buybacks
In this module, you will obtain an understanding of common financial ratios, learn how to calculate various ratios, and understand the performance drivers of the applicable ratios.
Module 4: Accounting Quality
In this module, you will learn what is meant by accounting quality, understand why "accounting quality" matters and how to detect issues.
