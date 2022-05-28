About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Instructors

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Course Orientation

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 17 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Module 1: Introduction to Financial Statements & Basic Accounting Principles

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Introduction to SEC filings

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 44 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week 3

5 hours to complete

Module 3: Financial Ratios and Share Buybacks

5 hours to complete
24 videos (Total 142 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4: Accounting Quality

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 28 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

