The objective of Financial Statement and Ratio Analysis for MBAs is to provide you with the knowledge and skills necessary to analyze, interpret, understand, and use financial information to make informed decisions. We will discuss financial reporting from a user’s perspective, use a variety of tools to break apart financial reports into meaningful units for analysis, forecast financial statements, and value a firm. This course is intended to give you exposure to the issues facing users of financial statements. You will better understand your role in the financial reporting process if you know how the financial statements will ultimately be used.
Financial Statement and Ratio Analysis for MBAs will require you to think critically about issues for which there can be more than one “correct” answer. Hence, your analysis and conclusions must be based on sound assumptions and well-constructed analysis and arguments....
By Georgios A L
Nov 5, 2021
Taking this course as part of my iMBA program at the University of Illinos at Urbana-Champaign. Professor Brian does an excellent job in providing an intro to Financial Statement Analysis. Highly recommended for those with little or no background in Accounting.