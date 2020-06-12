About this Course

2,150 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Orientation

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 1: An Introduction to Constructivism

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Student Ideas

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 60 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 3: Helping Students Develop their Ideas

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 83 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CONSTRUCTIVISM AND MATHEMATICS, SCIENCE, AND TECHNOLOGY EDUCATION

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder