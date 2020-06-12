This course is designed to help participants examine the implications of constructivism for learning and teaching in science, mathematics, and technology focused areas. Course readings, discussions, and assignments will examine constructivist views of learning, research on students' ideas and idea-based interactions, research on instructional approaches taking student ideas into account, and challenges in implementing constructivist perspectives in instruction.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
Module 1: An Introduction to Constructivism
This module introduces constructivism and looks at some implicit assumptions that are questioned by a constructivist perspective on learning.
Module 2: Student Ideas
Constructivism has a strong focus on students’ ideas. This module looks at a number of examples of student ideas and explores the nature of these ideas.
Module 3: Helping Students Develop their Ideas
This module looks at a number of examples of constructivist learning environments and explores important aspects of these learning environments.
Reviews
This was a very interesting course. There are a lot of useful tools to engage students in class
the video was a little long it would be better to max extra lecture or video and decrease the length of the video to get the full focus
It is a life enricher course for anybody interested in education and learning. Thank You
