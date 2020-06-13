RE
Sep 8, 2021
This was a very interesting course. There are a lot of useful tools to engage students in class
Jun 12, 2020
It is a life enricher course for anybody interested in education and learning. Thank You
By Muhammad I S•
Jun 13, 2020
An Outstanding Constructivist learning approach which brings education to advance level for teachers and students. A safe, modern and polite way of learning helped me to get to focus on student ideas rather than mine.
By Ananthnag. M•
Jun 13, 2020
By Monika B•
May 19, 2020
This is a good course specially for teachers.
By Bhazel A P•
Jul 15, 2020
Learning a pedagogy is something new for me. I was not an education major, per se, but has always read science education researches to help me in my career as a science teacher. So, thank you for this opportunity.
By Merve Ç•
Oct 19, 2020
As a science teacher, I learned today's understanding of education and constructivism, which is one of the educational perspectives. Thank you.
By EDANUR K•
Apr 23, 2021
It was the best course on constructivism. The developmental perspective dimension of constructivism has been very useful to be presented in a holistic manner enriched with readings and resources. Especially, it has been very useful in my thesis writing process. Readings for the literature, resources, how to create an in-class application environment, provide a perspective on determining the difficulties that may be encountered in practice. Thanks to peer reviews and feedback, he helped me to write more qualified articles by completing my shortcomings. I would like to thank our esteemed teacher David E. Brown for the course.
By Rodrigo M E•
Sep 9, 2021
By Marissa W•
Feb 2, 2021
Amazing!!!!!!!!!!!!
By mohamed e•
Jul 9, 2020
the video was a little long it would be better to max extra lecture or video and decrease the length of the video to get the full focus
By Jainie M•
Apr 23, 2021
lack of consistency and support