University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Sustainable Food Systems
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Sustainable Food Systems

Anna Ball

Instructor: Anna Ball

What you'll learn

  • Explore the pillars of sustainability in food production and examine grand challenges in food, nutrition, economics, environment, & energy systems.

Skills you'll gain

  • Category: Systems Thinking
  • Category: Food Systems
  • Category: Environmental Systems
  • Category: Food Production Economics
  • Category: Sustainability

There are 8 modules in this course

In this module, learners will explore the complexities of the food system, examine the ways systems thinking influences our world, and examine some of the grand challenges and emerging issues in the food, economic, environmental, and energy systems.

In this module, learners will investigate the three pillars of sustainability and their relationship to the food system, explore major challenges and emerging issues, and examine the ultimate goal of derisking the future.

In this module, learners will define and explore the types of food production systems, examine the production and processing systems in the food systems, and investigate the roles of consumers and producers.

In this module, learners will investigate issues related to world hunger, access to nutritious food, food deserts. Learners will also explore the emotional and cultural connections to food.

In this module, learners will explore environmental grand challenges and investigate issues related to water and soil quality.

In this module, learners will examine issues in land access and food production demands, explore potential uses of non-productive land, and investigate the influence of a consumer-driven economy.

In this module, learners will explore grand challenges in energy and technology within the food system, examine the roles of switchgrass and carbon in our environment, and investigate issues in energy and technology.

In this module, learners will examine the complexities of and decisions associated with food, food production systems, and sustainability. Learners will explore specific ways he/she/they can contribute toward solutions for grand challenges in sustainability and sustainable food systems.

Anna Ball
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
