Throughout this course, you will delve into the intricate details of the food production system through a system-thinking lens. You will examine the grand challenges faced by the food, fiber, and natural resource industries, and their repercussions on people, the planet, and profit. By the end of this course, you will have a clear understanding of the concept of systems thinking, be able to explain the three key pillars of sustainability and link these pillars to social, environmental, and economic systems.
Sustainable Food Systems
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Explore the pillars of sustainability in food production and examine grand challenges in food, nutrition, economics, environment, & energy systems.
Skills you'll gain
- Category: Systems Thinking
- Category: Food Systems
- Category: Environmental Systems
- Category: Food Production Economics
- Category: Sustainability
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
0 quizzes, 0 assessments
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
There are 8 modules in this course
In this module, learners will explore the complexities of the food system, examine the ways systems thinking influences our world, and examine some of the grand challenges and emerging issues in the food, economic, environmental, and energy systems.
What's included
7 videos6 readings
In this module, learners will investigate the three pillars of sustainability and their relationship to the food system, explore major challenges and emerging issues, and examine the ultimate goal of derisking the future.
What's included
7 videos2 readings
In this module, learners will define and explore the types of food production systems, examine the production and processing systems in the food systems, and investigate the roles of consumers and producers.
What's included
7 videos2 readings
In this module, learners will investigate issues related to world hunger, access to nutritious food, food deserts. Learners will also explore the emotional and cultural connections to food.
What's included
5 videos4 readings
In this module, learners will explore environmental grand challenges and investigate issues related to water and soil quality.
What's included
3 videos2 readings
In this module, learners will examine issues in land access and food production demands, explore potential uses of non-productive land, and investigate the influence of a consumer-driven economy.
What's included
4 videos3 readings
In this module, learners will explore grand challenges in energy and technology within the food system, examine the roles of switchgrass and carbon in our environment, and investigate issues in energy and technology.
What's included
4 videos2 readings
In this module, learners will examine the complexities of and decisions associated with food, food production systems, and sustainability. Learners will explore specific ways he/she/they can contribute toward solutions for grand challenges in sustainability and sustainable food systems.
What's included
5 videos2 readings
Instructor
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Recommended if you're interested in Environmental Science and Sustainability
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.
Yes. In select learning programs, you can apply for financial aid or a scholarship if you can’t afford the enrollment fee. If fin aid or scholarship is available for your learning program selection, you’ll find a link to apply on the description page.