This course covers the accounting for business combinations (ASC 805), the preparation of consolidated financial statements (ASC 810), and other related topics including, but not limited to: step-by-step acquisition, deconsolidation, segments reporting, and the goodwill impairment test. This course begins with a discussion of the scope of ASC 805 and the differences between business combinations and asset acquisitions. Next, the course explores the measurement and recognition principles of the acquisition method to account for business combinations. Then, the course covers the consolidation process. You will learn how to prepare the consolidated financial statements and make all of the necessary consolidation adjustments.
Advanced Financial Reporting: Accounting for Business Combinations and Preparation of Consolidated Financial StatementsUniversity of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
About this Course
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your instructor and your classmates, and our learning environment. This orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required to navigate and be successful in this course.
Module 1: Control of a Business
In this module, you will be introduced to the concepts of control over a business. You will learn different accounting methods used to account for investments in equity securities, the basics of control, the scope of "Business Combination" (ACS 805), as well as the methods to record an acquisition of a group under asset acquisition and business combination.
Module 2: Acquisition Method
In this module, you will be introduced to the acquisition method of accounting for a business combination. You will learn the measurement principles for an acquisition and the goodwill equation to calculate the goodwill or gain from a bargain purchase as a result of the business combination. You will also learn how to prepare the consolidated financial statements on the business combination date.
Module 3: Components of Consideration Transferred in a Business Combination
In this module, you will be introduced to different components of consideration transferred in a business combination. You will learn the measurement principles of share-based payment awards and will examine a real-life merger between Express Scrips and Medco companies. Moreover, you will be introduced to the concept of contingent consideration and learn the methods to classify, recognize, and record contingent considerations.
Module 4: Assets Acquired and Liabilities Assumed
In this module, you will gain a deeper understanding of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed in a business combination. You will be introduced to different types of identifiable assets acquired, such as defensive intangible assets and in-process research and development (IPR&D), and the rules to recognize and measure them under US GAAP and IFRS. You will also learn the difference between a taxable transaction and a non-taxable transaction, and how to calculate deferred taxes on an acquisition date.
Good to equip yourself with, and very informative on business mergers.
The professor is a total success, well explained and subjects are easy to develop because of his way with students. Thank you!!
Excellent class for anyone in financial reporting looking to brush up on some more technical areas.
I learnt more from the course. It was an interesting experience.
