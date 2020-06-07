About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Accountancy (iMSA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Course Orientation

Module 1: Control of a Business

Week 2

Module 2: Acquisition Method

Week 3

Module 3: Components of Consideration Transferred in a Business Combination

Week 4

Module 4: Assets Acquired and Liabilities Assumed

