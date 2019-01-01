Profile

Michael Kustanovich, CPA

Clinical Assistant Professor of Accountancy

Bio

Michael Kustanovich, CPA, is a Senior Lecturer of Accountancy in the Department of Accountancy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He teaches advanced financial accounting courses at both the undergraduate and graduate levels, and he is the instructor of the CPA Exam Review Course there. Michael is a co-author of Gleim CPA Review: Financial Accounting & Reporting (https://www.gleim.com/cpa-review/) and the author of many Gleim Continued Professional Education (CPE) (https://www.gleim.com/cpe/) courses. Previously, he worked in the assurance departments of Big 4 firms and taught financial accounting courses in other universities.

Courses

Advanced Financial Reporting: Accounting for Business Combinations and Preparation of Consolidated Financial Statements

