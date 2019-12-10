YM
Aug 8, 2021
This is a rare intermediate accounting course I was looking for. Well supported by good course materials and lectures are easy to understand.
CS
Dec 31, 2021
The professor is a total success, well explained and subjects are easy to develop because of his way with students. Thank you!!
By Prashant S•
Dec 10, 2019
Amazing course to take your financial concepts to next level. The course appropriately deals with the complexity of financial consolidation and make concepts very clear. The presentation is a little less jazzy than its contemporaries, however, if you are focussed on what you want this is the course.
By M. A•
Feb 8, 2020
Useful for everyone wants to advance his skills in accounting consolidation.
By Lorraine K M•
Jun 12, 2021
I believe the content of this course was good. However, the instructor for the class had a very heavy accent and, unfortunately, I could understand very little of the lecture material. To make matters worse, the transcripts of the lectures were obviously done by someone who, like me, could barely understand the instructor! The transcripts contain so many errors that, in many cases, they are virtually unreadable. I quit listening to the videos around Module 4 or 5 as it was just a waste of time. I used the PDF ppts and struggled with the translations to try to learn. That did not work in the cases in which the PDF ppts were absent (at least twice). Finally, I am not sure how others feel, but the fact that the instructor used hand-written examples instead of technology (Excel, maybe?) to show work is absolutely unbelievable. It was made worse by the fact that his handwriting is very, very bad and it was impossible to read what was written. Truly a bad course experience. I don't quite understand reviews that say otherwise.
By Melody D H•
Dec 14, 2020
Very good course. I learned a lot. I wish there was a free accounting textbook to go with the course so that I could go into more depth on some of the subjects. But I got through it and passed the course. :) Time to see what other intermediate or advanced accounting courses they offer.
By Marco A•
Oct 12, 2020
The course provides the basic knowledge how to properly evaluate by an accounting standpoint a merger and acquisition of a company under the GAAP.
The professor Kustanovich is straight and explain clearly the content of the lessons.
By ALBERT B•
Jun 25, 2020
An excellent course with an excellent faculty. Broke down the most complicated concepts of consolidation, so quickly and easily. Thank you so much Coursera, University of Illinois and CPA Michael Kustanovich sir !
By Yu M•
Aug 9, 2021
This is a rare intermediate accounting course I was looking for. Well supported by good course materials and lectures are easy to understand.
By Carlos A H S•
Jan 1, 2022
The professor is a total success, well explained and subjects are easy to develop because of his way with students. Thank you!!
By ashwath a•
Jun 15, 2021
Very helpful for beginners and lot of interesting being covered and gained a lot of knowledge through this course
By Aleksandra G•
Oct 2, 2020
This is an interesting and useful course, but it is definitely not intended for beginners in accounting.
By Kelly R•
Jul 1, 2020
Excellent class for anyone in financial reporting looking to brush up on some more technical areas.
By Kelly C•
Nov 5, 2021
excelente las explicación, sobre el manejo de las fusiones y consolidaciones de las empresa
By Sheikh W B•
May 20, 2020
Very informative and structured course for the learners of group/corporate accounting.
By SYED N A•
Nov 29, 2020
Thank you for everything. I will utilize the knowledge that I get from this course.
By Tirth P•
Nov 1, 2020
It was too good. Full of financial knowledge and full of extras. Worth full..
By Martin M•
Oct 12, 2021
I learned an immense amount about business combinations in this course.
By Siyabonga H•
Sep 1, 2020
Good to equip yourself with, and very informative on business mergers.
By Ismaeil H A J A ( O - F A•
Aug 9, 2021
excellent course a very good for beginner, gained a lot of knowledge
By Ahamed A•
Feb 22, 2021
It was a best course and nice knowledge through which we can grasp.
By Sefiu T O•
Jun 8, 2020
I learnt more from the course. It was an interesting experience.
By Abdul M•
Sep 7, 2020
I have learning the how to make the financial statements
By Ahmed A e•
Jun 22, 2020
this course is more Advanced , significant and simple.
By Jennifer L•
Oct 16, 2021
One of the best accounting classes I had so far!
By Yumna H•
Jun 13, 2021
Amazing course all concepts explained tactfully
By James•
Sep 16, 2020
The best Coursera course I've ever participated