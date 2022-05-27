This course aims at assisting you in interpreting financial accounting information related to advanced issues in inter-corporate investments. The course will cover four main topics over four modules: (i) accounting for spinoffs and equity carveouts, (ii) accounting for leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations, (iii) tax considerations in inter-corporate investments, and (iv) financial statement analysis in the presence of inter-corporate investments.
Accounting for Mergers and Acquisitions: Advanced TopicsUniversity of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Mergers And Acquisitions (M&A)
- Taxes
- Financial Statement
- Accounting
- Corporate Accouting
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
Special Types of Divestitures
Acquirer firms may divest their investments in other firms in some exotic ways. In this module, you will explore two notable special divestitures: spinoffs and equity carveouts.
Corporate Reorganizations
Acquirer firms may obtain the control of target firms in some exotic ways. In this module, you will explore two notable corporate reorganizations: leveraged buyouts (LBOs) and recapitalizations (RECAPs).
Tax Considerations in Inter-Corporate Investments
Inter-corporate investments can result in special tax issues for target shareholders and target firms. In this module, you will explore taxable versus tax-free transactions, step-ups versus carryovers, deferred taxes, and miscellaneous acquisition-related tax issues including loss trafficking and goodwill taxation.
Financial Statement Analysis (FSA) with Inter-Corporate Investments
Financial statement analysis (FSA) builds models to evaluate past position and predict future performance of a firm using financial statements. In this module, you will explore FSA in the presence of inter-corporate investments and calculation of organic versus acquired growth.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.