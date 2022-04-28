About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English
Instructor

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Course Orientation and Module 1: Designing an M&A Deal: Accounting, Taxation, and Means of Payment

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 159 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Module 2: Financing M&A Deals

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 168 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 3: Private Equity and Leveraged Buyouts

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 170 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Corporate Restructuring: Divestiture and Spinoffs

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 100 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
29 minutes to complete

Course Conclusion

29 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 2 readings

