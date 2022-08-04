- Financial Accounting
- Financial Modeling
- Mergers And Acquisitions (M&A)
- Corporate Investments
- Accounting
- Taxes
- Financial Statement
- Corporate Accouting
Mergers and Acquisitions Specialization
Learn to execute successful M&A strategies. Learners will be able to gain a wholistic understanding of how successful M&A deals are structured and executed to create value for the organization
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
A central premise of these courses is that obtaining a well-rounded understanding of the foundations of an M&A deal is crucial to successfully expand and grow an organization. Each subject area will be followed by an in-depth application and analysis exercise
There are 6 Courses in this Specialization
Instructors
Heitor AlmeidaProfessor of Finance, Stanley C. and Joan J. Golder Chair in Corporate Finance
