About this Specialization

In a post-pandemic world, companies across the globe are constantly looking to expand and grow their businesses. Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) offers many ways to achieve this goal. Through this 6-course specialization in Mergers and Acquisitions, you will gain a well-rounded knowledge of key concepts that form the foundations of a successful M&A deal. The courses in this specialization focus on types of M&A deals and complex organizational structures. Topics covered include: How to value and price M&A deals Understand financial modeling and capital structure Understand complex organizational structures through the lens of financial accounting Understand the foundational elements of financial statement and ratio analysis Examine practical applications of financial analysis and valuation techniques
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 6 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Finance of Mergers and Acquisitions: Valuation and Pricing

4.9
stars
33 ratings
Course2

Course 2

Finance of Mergers and Acquisitions: Designing an M&A Deal

4.3
stars
10 ratings
Course3

Course 3

Accounting for Mergers and Acquisitions: Foundations

Course4

Course 4

Accounting for Mergers and Acquisitions: Advanced Topics

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder