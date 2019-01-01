Profile

Oktay Urcan

Associate Professor of Accountancy

Bio

Oktay Urcan is an Associate Professor of Accounting at the University of Illinois. He holds a Ph.D. in Accounting from the University of Texas at Dallas. Prof. Urcan teaches financial accounting related classes at the undergraduate, MBA, Executive MBA, and PhD levels. He has been associated with the University of Illinois since 2014. Before that, he was an Assistant Professor of Accounting at the London Business School in the United Kingdom. Prof. Urcan conducts research in the archival capital markets area. His recent research interests are in the growing interdisciplinary research area called macro-accounting, which studies the interaction between macro-economy and accounting. His research investigates how aggregated accounting numbers help predict important macroeconomic variables including GDP growth, employment growth, and inflation.

Courses

Financial Accounting: Advanced Topics

Formal Financial Accounting

Financial Accounting: Foundations

Accounting for Mergers and Acquisitions: Foundations

Accounting for Mergers and Acquisitions: Advanced Topics

