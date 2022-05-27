About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Orientation

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 5 readings
2 hours to complete

Introduction to Inter-Corporate Investments

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Control Type of Investments

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Special Considerations in Inter-Corporate Investment

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 18 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Module 4: Special Types of Acquisitions

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

