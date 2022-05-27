This course aims at assisting you in interpreting financial accounting information related to inter-corporate investments. The course will cover three main topics over four modules: (i) accounting for passive, significant influence, and control type of inter-corporate investments, (ii) special issues and considerations in inter-corporate investments, and (iii) special types of inter-corporate investments.
Accounting for Mergers and Acquisitions: FoundationsUniversity of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
Introduction to Inter-Corporate Investments
Mergers, acquisitions, and other complex transactions (e.g., spin-offs, carve-outs, leveraged buyouts, and recapitalizations) drastically alter firms’ financial statements. In this module, you will explore main types of equity investments and learn accounting for passive and significant type of investments.
Control Type of Investments
Investments between 50% and 100% give the acquirer firm control over the target firm for all operational and financial decisions of the target firm. These investments are accounted for using consolidation. In this module, you will explore accounting for consolidation
Special Considerations in Inter-Corporate Investment
There are various special issues in mergers and acquisitions. In this module, you will explore some common special considerations in mergers and acquisitions including definition of business, identifying the acquirer firm, bargain purchase, acquisition related costs, and earnouts.
Module 4: Special Types of Acquisitions
There are various ways to conduct mergers and acquisitions. In this module, you will explore reverse acquisitions, step acquisitions, and accounting for deconsolidations.
