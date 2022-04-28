By Prashant S•
Apr 28, 2022
The course covers the hard and soft aspects in detail that are involved in M&A in structured manner. It was amazing learning them, heading for subsequent courses offered in this series.
By N R•
Apr 28, 2022
Sadly, the lecturer is very hard to understand. He finishes basically every sentence with "right?", which is only one of the reasons that the videos are really hard to watch. It seems like the lectures weren't really thought out. I paid the course fee directly at the beginning, otherwise I would never have paid a cent for this.