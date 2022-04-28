Chevron Left
Back to Finance of Mergers and Acquisitions: Designing an M&A Deal

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Finance of Mergers and Acquisitions: Designing an M&A Deal by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

About the Course

This course focuses on the theory and practice of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), with a focus on the Finance. The Finance of M&A uses tools from different areas of Finance to help managers and investment bankers design successful M&A deals. In particular, we will learn to value and price M&A deals and how to choose the optimal financing mix for an M&A deal. The course focuses on all the major types of M&A deals including strategic M&A, private equity leveraged buyouts (LBOs), and restructuring deals such spinoffs and asset transfers. The course will benefit any student who desires to increase their ability to understand and execute M&A deals, including (but not limited to), entrepreneurs, consultants, bankers, investors, analysts, corporate managers, marketers, strategists, and deal-makers of all types. The course will also deepen students’ understanding of financial modeling and capital structure, both in theory and practice....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Finance of Mergers and Acquisitions: Designing an M&A Deal

By Prashant S

Apr 28, 2022

T​he course covers the hard and soft aspects in detail that are involved in M&A in structured manner. It was amazing learning them, heading for subsequent courses offered in this series.

By N R

Apr 28, 2022

Sadly, the lecturer is very hard to understand. He finishes basically every sentence with "right?", which is only one of the reasons that the videos are really hard to watch. It seems like the lectures weren't really thought out. I paid the course fee directly at the beginning, otherwise I would never have paid a cent for this.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder