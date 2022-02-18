About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Basic knowledge of GIS and Python would be helpful.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Geovisualization
  • Python Programming
  • Geospatial Data Science
  • Geographic Information Systems (GIS)
  • CyberGIS
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Module 1: What is CyberGIS?

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 76 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Module 2: Geospatial Visualization using Python

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Geospatial Object Manipulation and an Introduction to Taming Big Data with Hadoop

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 63 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4: Theoretical Foundations and Future Trends

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 62 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

