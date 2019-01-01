Profile

Anand Padmanabhan

Research Associate Professor

Bio

Prof. Anand Padmanabhan is a Research Associate Professor in the Department of Geography and Geographic Information Science at the University of Illinois. He holds a Ph.D. degree in computer science from the University of Iowa and has research interest in areas of advanced cyberInfrastructure, distributed and high performance computing, multi-agent systems, and CyberGIS. At the CyberGIS Center for Advanced Digital and Spatial Studies he manages research, infrastructure and operations and helps develop, implement, test and manage geospatial solutions and services on advanced national cyberinfrastructures such as on the NSF XSEDE and Open Science Grid. He has also served as an investigator on large projects funded by agencies such as the National Science Foundation (NSF) and Environmental Protection Agency. He has numerous peer-reviewed publications and over ten years of research and development experience in developing solutions on distributed and advanced cyberinfrastructure, such as clouds and computational Grids and is an author of a number of software tools and system components (for e.g., CyberGISX, CDC Malaria Map Application, GISolve middleware). He also teaches several university-level courses on applying high-performance, distributed and data-intensive computing techniques for geospatial problem solving.

Courses

Getting Started with CyberGIS

