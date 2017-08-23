This course is designed to provide a basic understanding of financial statements with an emphasis on the balance sheet. However, to understand accounting driven financial statements, it is important to recognize that accounting is less about counting and more about measuring. “What is it that is being measured?” Well, as the course unfolds, you will learn about the three measurement questions and how the balance sheet helps to answer the first two of these questions. By touring a real company and interviewing real business people, the course describes the basic content of financial statements in a simple yet relevant context. The goal of the course is to leave a lasting impression about what balance sheet consists of and what it reveals. The next course in the Fundamentals of Accounting Specialization completes the conversation by addressing the remaining measurement question.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
Module 1: What Is Accounting and Why Are Financial Reports Important?
This module will introduce you to the basics of financial statements by emphasizing the links between accounting, measurement, and financial statements.
Module 2: Assets – What Do You Own?
This module will explain the basics of the balance sheet, provide a working definition of assets, and give you an overview of assets typically presented on the balance sheet.
Module 3: Liabilities – What Do You Owe?
This module will introduce you to the concept of liabilities and explain what they are and how they can arise.
Module 4: Equity and How the Balance Sheet Fits Together
This module will build an intuition for what equity represents. It will also explain how the components of the balance sheet relate to one another.
Kevin is such a great professor! He really knows how to break the jargon and the concepts down so that they're easy to understand. Such a fantastic teacher!
The course is very informative and the instructor's methodology, knowledge, and the quality of education material provided made it very easy to understand.
Thanks for the awesome course. I understand more about the balance sheet and the basics of accounting and why it's necessary in the business world.
The material was organized very well and easy to watch. I really feel like I grasped the building blocks of mastering the concepts with the videos.
About the Fundamentals of Accounting Specialization
Accounting is the “language of business.” Being able to understand this language allows individuals both inside and outside of an organization to join the “conversation” about how the organization is performing and how it can improve future performance. Financial accounting focuses on the reports that managers generate to provide interested external parties a summary of the firm’s financial position and operations. Managerial accounting focuses on the information and the analytical tools and techniques that help managers and employees make the right business decisions.
