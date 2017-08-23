About this Course

32,467 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Fundamentals of Accounting Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Accounting
  • Financial Statement
  • Balance Sheet
  • Accounting Terminology
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Fundamentals of Accounting Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(5,895 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Module 1: What Is Accounting and Why Are Financial Reports Important?

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 23 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Assets – What Do You Own?

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 23 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Liabilities – What Do You Owe?

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 24 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Module 4: Equity and How the Balance Sheet Fits Together

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 21 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM UNDERSTANDING FINANCIAL STATEMENTS: COMPANY POSITION

View all reviews

About the Fundamentals of Accounting Specialization

Fundamentals of Accounting

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder