About this Course

Course 2 of 5 in the
Fundamentals of Accounting Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Income Statement
  • Financial Ratio
  • Financial Statement
  • Balance Sheet
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

Module 1: How Did You Perform? Introducing the Income Statement

Week
2

Week 2

Week
3

Week 3

Week
4

Week 4

About the Fundamentals of Accounting Specialization

Fundamentals of Accounting

