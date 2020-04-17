This course is designed to provide a basic understanding of financial statements with an emphasis on the income statement. Building on the foundation formed in the first course, you will learn about the third of our three measurement questions and how the income statement helps to answer this final measurement question. Returning to the real business people introduced in the first course, this second course describes the basic content of income statement in a simple yet relevant context. The course ends by summarizing many of the lessons learned in both courses to leave you with a lasting impression about what financial statements are and how accounting can work for you. We all know that accounting is “the language of business”; let’s make learning this language engaging, and perhaps even fun!
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
Module 1: How Did You Perform? Introducing the Income Statement
This module introduces you to the primary components of the income statement by focusing on the concepts of revenue and cost of goods sold.
Module 2: Finishing Out the Income Statement and Managing Cash
This module discusses examples of other income and expenses included in a typical income statement and introduces you to the statement of cash flows.
Module 3: Final Elements of Financial Statements
This module highlights common notes to the financial statements and provides insights from an expert.
Module 4: Wrapping Up Financial Statements and What Lies Ahead
This module revisits what the first two courses of the Fundamentals of Accounting Specialization have covered and examines how ratio analyses can help you evaluate a company.
Good course that helpful for me to futher understand the financial statement on how the company performed
Great course! Helps pinpoint the reason financial statements are so vital to helping both insiders and outsiders of a company judge performance.
Less video content, well explained with real life examples , best course to learn the basic of financial statements.
Very good course to learn about a company's performance by understanding it's financial statements. Recommended for the commerce or business related students.
Accounting is the “language of business.” Being able to understand this language allows individuals both inside and outside of an organization to join the “conversation” about how the organization is performing and how it can improve future performance. Financial accounting focuses on the reports that managers generate to provide interested external parties a summary of the firm’s financial position and operations. Managerial accounting focuses on the information and the analytical tools and techniques that help managers and employees make the right business decisions.
