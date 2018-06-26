Accounting information is the lifeblood of the organization as it facilitates and influences operational and strategic decisions intended to achieve organizational goals. Organizations benefit from three decision-oriented roles of accounting: measurement, control, and communication.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
Module 1: Introduction to Business Decision Making
Any organization – no matter how large or small – is extremely complex. It is made up of processes, systems, products, and – perhaps most important – people. Why are people most important? Because they are the ones making decisions, guiding the firm towards success. Wondering what these decisions are and how they’re made? Join in on Module 1!
Module 2: Cost Concepts and Perspectives
Every decision – no matter how big or small – comes down to trading off benefits versus costs. Sounds simple, right? Potential benefits are often easy to envision, and even fun to think about. Costs – a bit less fun – but isn’t it just the price you pay? Not quite. As you’ll see in Module 2, nothing is as simple as it seems!
Module 3: Managing Products and Profitability
Making decisions can be quite daunting. You need to be able to make predictions about the consequences of your actions so that you can make the best decision. Where do you start? Crystal balls are in short supply. So, how about the next best thing? Jump into Module 3 to learn about cost-volume-profit analysis!
Module 4: Managing Operations and Sales
Owners, managers, and employees often run into two obstacles when making decisions: (1) not enough of the information they need, and (2) too much of the information they don’t need. Surprisingly, the second problem is often harder to overcome than the first, especially in today’s information-rich environment. How do accountants help managers solve this problem? Jump into Module 4 to find out!
Accounting is the “language of business.” Being able to understand this language allows individuals both inside and outside of an organization to join the “conversation” about how the organization is performing and how it can improve future performance. Financial accounting focuses on the reports that managers generate to provide interested external parties a summary of the firm’s financial position and operations. Managerial accounting focuses on the information and the analytical tools and techniques that help managers and employees make the right business decisions.
