Course 3 of 5 in the
Fundamentals of Accounting Specialization
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
3 readings
2 hours to complete

Module 1: Introduction to Business Decision Making

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 14 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2: Cost Concepts and Perspectives

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 3: Managing Products and Profitability

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 31 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Module 4: Managing Operations and Sales

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 54 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Fundamentals of Accounting Specialization

Fundamentals of Accounting

