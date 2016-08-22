SW
Mar 20, 2020
The materials are really easy to understand especially how to distinguish job and process costing
DK
Jun 26, 2018
This is very useful course to learn Business decision
By Daniel C•
Aug 21, 2016
This course was a complete joke. Many practice quiz questions and even test questions had wrong answers marked as right so you had to re-write test over and over until you guessed which one of the wrong answers was right. Also, there was a theme of lazily worded questions and answers throughout the entire course. There is always a way to write in non ambiguous ways, it just takes some effort. Very frustrating to decipher the lazily worded questions. Someone should have proof read this course. I feel like an idiot for paying for it.
By Dax C•
Jun 19, 2017
I hate giving this course a low course. The concepts here and principles are exactly what i enrolled for, and this course was handled poorly. The explanations to the quizzes were done lazily. The language used was too robotic and some module questions just do not make sense.
It was so frustrating because I had high hopes considering how course 1 and course 2 was delivered so well: the real-life examples were actual interviews from real entrepreneurs who we can relate to, an actual auditor who gives insight on what can be found in a statement.
This course was barely visual. some boring presentations and the mentor is very distracting. he was so stiff. he was too dependent on his cue card/idiot board at the back of the camera and mentor's eyes looking at his cue cards all the time, with not so much of a personal input. we might as well have read the cue cards ourselves.
The examples given in the lecture are too simple and the questions given in the module are not easily relatable to. I hope the mentor is reminded that students have very pragmatic reasons on why we enrolled in online courses in the first place. We are not Accountancy majors/undergrads, we are simple entrepreneurs who need to understand how to make rational decisions and thus our limited accounting foundations are very limited. I am an engineering major and used to be a Calculus teacher before so I cannot say that I am not privy with numbers. But i need to see how the accounting concepts and principles translate into the math and that's what I was missing.
There is very limited interaction, feedback or questioning as compared to a live classroom experience, so I really hope that he could have exerted more effort in trying to teach management accounting for dummies like me.
By A. D•
Dec 19, 2019
Errors in quizzes have not been fixed for years - Course does not seem to be maintained any more.
By Ziheng X•
Oct 1, 2019
Extremely daunting and confusing quiz questions with multiple answers to tick. The concept wasn't explained in the detail that on par with the quiz standard
By Anne R•
May 21, 2017
Unfortunately Course 3 is nowhere near as good as the first two courses. Take the first two courses in this specialization and pass on courses 3 and 4. Both are riddled with errors in the quizzes, which have been pointed out by students in the forums but not addressed, the textbook selected for the readings contains errors (although I found a version without errors and noted that in the forum), and the instructor is not engaging relative to the instructor for the first two courses.
By Muhammad A A•
Jan 31, 2017
Great course
By Jordan W•
Apr 12, 2021
Quizzes are poorly written and videos don't adequately prepare you for them. The way they don't allow partial points is not useful either. Expect to retake them frequently.
By Patrick F C C•
Nov 23, 2020
The first two courses of this specialization on understanding financial statements were excellent. However this part of the specialization is terrible. The videos are short, but you need to spend too much time trying to figure out sneaky questions about a not so difficult subject made difficult. I gave up on this course. I want to learn, not puzzle.
By Jeff C•
Jun 15, 2021
Unfortunate quiz questions with possible technical errors and unresponsive staff (forum has similar questions and complaints stemming back 5 years ago to as recent as 11 days) makes this course frustrating, confusing and unrewarding.
By Francisco L•
Feb 9, 2021
Exercises are wrong and it become almost impossible to pass the test.
By QuickedWicked•
Sep 22, 2020
Correct answers are still appearing as incorrect.
By Kiran K•
Jun 18, 2018
The quizzes which contained multiple felt a bit difficult to answer at start as I keep on answering when the answers got correct it left me a great feeling.Finally, Its worth taking this course I personally feel completing all the 5 courses will be a good start to learn fundamentals and how to take decisions in a organisation.
By Sri W•
Mar 21, 2020
The materials are really easy to understand especially how to distinguish job and process costing
By José A S R•
May 21, 2018
Muy buena metodología de enseñanza y una sistematización adecuada. Fue un buen reto.
By Dhanesh K•
Jun 27, 2018
This is very useful course to learn Business decision
By Victor V•
May 30, 2017
It is a great course about accounting!
By Lisa M•
Jul 27, 2021
Tough course, but very informative.
By amany m•
May 31, 2020
Amazing
By Jodi M T•
Dec 16, 2021
The course itself was informative, but the wording of some questions in the quizzes leaves a lot to be desired.
By Mrqeoqqt•
Nov 21, 2020
Quizzez can be tricky and difficult. But the peer-review homework is interesting.
By Nancy H•
Oct 25, 2020
I am learning a lot. The courses are easy to understand.
By Sujan G•
Feb 13, 2018
Good course with lots to learn
By Sanskar V•
Nov 17, 2020
The course is good for getting to know about the internal decision making and accounting processes for any company; but the course quizzes has many incorrect answers which have been reported in the discussion forums but still remain erroneous. The explanation has not been upto the mark as compared to the first 2 courses in the specialization cause earlier they actually consulted real business people to portray the concepts of accounting in a lay man's terms which is quite easier for the students to grasp; in this course the faculty just used a tele-prompter or just read through the presentations. This course can be a lot better than it is now.
By Divya R•
Jun 15, 2020
I hate to give this course a 3 star because the content covered and peer assignments were interesting and I learnt a lot. I really loved the Managerial Accounting reading content. However the videos were not in par with the quizzes or reading content. The videos need to be a little more thorough and cover topics from the reading. After taking the first 2 courses in the series I was very dissapointed with this one.
By Henrique L B•
Aug 21, 2020
There are problems with the quizzes that makes the learning experience into a guessing experience. So the whole thing is kind of frustrating. But the content presented is good.