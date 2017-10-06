About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 7 in the
Value Chain Management Specialization
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Accounting
  • Cost
  • Investment
  • Analysis Of Variance (ANOVA)
Course 2 of 7 in the
Value Chain Management Specialization
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Course Overview and Relevant Information for Decision Making

7 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 55 min), 8 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Budgeting for Planning and Control

7 hours to complete
25 videos (Total 84 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Standard Costing and Variance Analysis

7 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 78 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Performance Measurement and Evaluation

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 66 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

TOP REVIEWS FROM MANAGERIAL ACCOUNTING: TOOLS FOR FACILITATING AND GUIDING BUSINESS DECISIONS

