AS
Oct 6, 2017
Enjoyed this course as part of the Online MBA from UIUC. The concepts are solidly explained with examples and plenty of practice exams that you can re-take unlimited times to test your understanding.
PS
Aug 25, 2021
I have thorourouly enjoyed this course and gained a helpful insights which I believe would excelled my skills and would be advantageous in the days to come. Thank you for this exciting course.
By Jennifer N•
Dec 12, 2018
Great course and great professor. I learned exactly what I hoped to learn and more. The professor is very clear in explaining and provides easy to follow examples that drive home the concepts.
By Sebastian R•
Dec 18, 2016
Great course, I does complement the Managerial Accounting course I took before. A lot of tools to apply in the work place. The videos and the examples are wonderful for the learning pourpose.
By Амалия Б•
Oct 21, 2016
It is very interesting course where after each lesson there are tasks which really check the received skills. I have taken great pleasure from a course. Thanks!
By kamran s•
Jun 4, 2018
It Was a great learning experience for me. The course is well designed and helps to improve personal skills.
By Guilherme C•
Jan 10, 2018
Could have more pratical insigths from top managers (eg).
By Vance S•
Oct 21, 2017
While the quizzes are the measure of understanding and applying concepts, I think it would be beneficial to provide an optional test based on course material. The current system scores based on weekly assignments, however if you provide an optional test for people who want to increase their skill set; I think this would be extremely helpful in a full circle concept development. Optional end test or a multiplier application to current course grade could be used here, however I enjoyed the opportunity to refresh my knowledge base. Thank you.
By Yaser T Y H•
Jul 30, 2020
Hi
Thank you for this course which is very practical and useful on real life and job
the approach used through the course was really helpful to see operation from different point of view .
I would like to thank Mr. Gary Hecht for this course which I recommend not only account to take this course but any one has mid to high level of responsibility in any company .
By Pablo L H•
May 8, 2022
Es un extraordinario curso que actualiza mis conocimientos adquridios en la escuela y en el trabajo. Excelentes explicaciones y ejercicios que me pemiritán transmitir estos conocimientos a mis alumnos.
By Ashwin K S•
Oct 7, 2017
By Pramit R S•
Aug 26, 2021
By JASON C•
Nov 23, 2020
Really enjoyed learning management and accounting concepts in this course. Looking forward tgat more of this type of courses will be offered in the future.
By Ronald C•
Jan 10, 2021
Excellent depth was covered in this course. I have been doing managerial accounting for many years, and even I learned many new things. Highly recommend.
By Bogdan B•
Mar 1, 2019
Although seems to be easy going it is actually quote complex subject but professor made it simple for understanding - great work U of I !!
By Rogelio C G•
Jul 16, 2020
It was a great online experience. I felt as if I was in the classroom getting a lecture from a top notch professional on the field.
By Iven K•
May 28, 2020
Great overview and persepctive, with detailed calculation and more exercise difficulties(qualitative and quantitative.
By Dhinesh A D•
Jun 28, 2021
Great course to learn about the fundamentals of managerial accounting and how it is used in real world problems.
By Pooja G•
Sep 21, 2020
By Gerardo A J•
Oct 7, 2017
Only complaint is that I wish inserting a table or Excel file for out Individual Assignments was easier.
By Bill H•
Feb 28, 2021
A very good entry-level course, especialy useful for people from a non-accounting background.
By Abrahim U A•
Jan 16, 2022
manager accounting tools for facilitating and guiding business decisions cour certificate
By Javan M•
Oct 6, 2016
The material is thorough and liked the content. The testing aspect/ quez, u have to pay !
By Maria K•
Oct 6, 2016
The course was very interesting and helpful. Now I know some economic terms in English
By Kevin S•
Jun 27, 2020
Enjoyed the class. It has some basic math that enables learning for application.
By David H•
May 1, 2018
great teacher, explains material well. great slides and easy to understand.
By Michele L•
Dec 28, 2020
Thanks to Professor Gary Hecht, with your lecture I've filled the gap.