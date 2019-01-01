Associate Professor of Accountancy
Gary Hecht is an Associate Professor in the Department of Accountancy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He earned his B.A. degree from Illinois State University and his Ph.D. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Gary’s research is centered in management accounting – specifically, (1) the antecedents and consequences of subjective performance evaluation and (2) managers’ use of strategic performance measurement systems. Gary has taught management and cost accounting at the undergraduate level as well as in full-time, part-time, and executive MBA programs. Gary also teaches various Ph.D. seminars.
Before turning to academics, Gary worked in public accounting at Crowe Chizek, focusing on both audit and tax services for financial institutions. Gary also worked at Landis and Gyr and ACCO Office Brands. At both of these firms, Gary worked in financial analysis and reporting, international consolidation and reporting, and internal consulting.