Learner Reviews & Feedback for Understanding Financial Statements: Company Performance by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.7
stars
701 ratings
179 reviews

About the Course

This course is designed to provide a basic understanding of financial statements with an emphasis on the income statement. Building on the foundation formed in the first course, you will learn about the third of our three measurement questions and how the income statement helps to answer this final measurement question. Returning to the real business people introduced in the first course, this second course describes the basic content of income statement in a simple yet relevant context. The course ends by summarizing many of the lessons learned in both courses to leave you with a lasting impression about what financial statements are and how accounting can work for you. We all know that accounting is “the language of business”; let’s make learning this language engaging, and perhaps even fun! Upon successful completion of this course, you will be able to: • Describe the purpose of an income statement. • Define the basic components of an income statement. • Recognize and understand the meaning of several items typically presented on an income statement. • Explain the broader purpose of financial statements and the role of accounting in producing the financial statements. • Read and, to some extent, interpret real-world income statements. If you enjoy this business course and are interested in an MBA, consider applying to the iMBA, a flexible, fully-accredited online MBA at an incredibly competitive price offered by the University of Illinois. For more information, please see the Resource page in this course and onlinemba.illinois.edu....

Top reviews

By Michael K

Aug 17, 2017

Outstanding course. The instructor does an excellent job of simplifying complex ideas to make your learning and understanding more meaningful and easy to grasp.

By Himanshu

Jan 25, 2019

Less video content, well explained with real life examples , best course to learn the basic of financial statements.

By Cristobal S

Mar 28, 2017

The course explains in very simple ways the essentials for understanding how companies actually perform, although it would be helpful if they used more examples to explain the ratios.

By Victor V

May 30, 2017

It is a great course about accounting!

By YEW T C

Apr 28, 2020

Excellent course - modules have been made easy to understand with notes as well as video presentation

Course leader speaks clearly in pleasant and relaxed manner

Time frame allocated is very generous as one may be able to complete ahead of schedule

Highly recommended for those who with or without financial background

By Thea V

Apr 21, 2020

Great course! Helps pinpoint the reason financial statements are so vital to helping both insiders and outsiders of a company judge performance.

By Cady

Dec 19, 2019

Very engaging video! The instructor is so clear and thorough. Thank you for this information!

By Stella A

Dec 30, 2018

Very good course

By Hao S N

Feb 6, 2018

The course provides a lot of useful and informative reading materials. However, somehow I feel the lectures are not well connected with those readings. Plus we don't have any maths problems to practice the theory we learn.

By Hailey S

Aug 10, 2016

This course is much better put together than the one on company position (balance sheet). It's still not terribly in-depth, but as an overview for those unfamiliar with accounting, it has quite a bit of good information.

By NORZILA B A R

Apr 26, 2020

Very informative with simple and understand English use. Easy to access

By Belal K

Jan 24, 2017

it was a great experience.

By Latoya H

Apr 26, 2017

Great Course!

By Dax C

Jun 19, 2017

I would have hated this course but the mentor Mr. Jackson just did the course so well, he should be the one making all the courses that you have under this module. I learned a lot from him and I am able to directly relate his reasoning, his real life considerations to the business i am handling right now, and more than understanding the concepts, I am now inspired to learn more!

By TEE S R

Apr 16, 2020

This course is helping me to have a better understanding about company financial statement. By looking through a company financial statement, I can evaluate their financial performance as well. This course is really helpful and related to my job function.

By Lim J Y

Apr 20, 2020

It is a very good platform for me to gain knowledge here. It is very useful either for both study or working. It helps me to understand how to review a company income statement to identify whether the company is having a good or weak performance.

By Yong S K

Apr 22, 2020

Great course to learn. We can have simple and easy way to understand the financial statement on company performance.

By Divyani S R

Apr 12, 2020

This course is so good you all should go through this it gives very practical examples and makes all my doubts clear.

By Lee S L

Apr 18, 2020

Good course that helpful for me to futher understand the financial statement on how the company performed

By Muhammed R C K

Jul 4, 2020

It was a great experience. I learned a lot about financial statement, Very good instructor

By Margaret S C

Oct 14, 2016

Explains concepts very clearly and succinctly. Has great illustrations. Learned a lot.

By Padma N K

May 24, 2020

Excellent course for a basic understanding of how financial statements are to be read

