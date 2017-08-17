TB
Feb 26, 2017
Great set of courses for a beginner in the accounting field. Informative and well taught. Thanks to Kevin Jackson for making potentially complicated subject matter simple and easy to relate to.
SZ
Apr 28, 2020
Subject and content was good and very easy to understand. Videos given was a brilliant ideas to explain more about the topic. I also love how Coursera give me the certificate of completion.
By Michael K•
Aug 17, 2017
Outstanding course. The instructor does an excellent job of simplifying complex ideas to make your learning and understanding more meaningful and easy to grasp.
By Trevor B•
Feb 27, 2017
By Himanshu•
Jan 25, 2019
Less video content, well explained with real life examples , best course to learn the basic of financial statements.
By Cristobal S•
Mar 28, 2017
The course explains in very simple ways the essentials for understanding how companies actually perform, although it would be helpful if they used more examples to explain the ratios.
By Victor V•
May 30, 2017
It is a great course about accounting!
By YEW T C•
Apr 28, 2020
Excellent course - modules have been made easy to understand with notes as well as video presentation
Course leader speaks clearly in pleasant and relaxed manner
Time frame allocated is very generous as one may be able to complete ahead of schedule
Highly recommended for those who with or without financial background
By Thea V•
Apr 21, 2020
Great course! Helps pinpoint the reason financial statements are so vital to helping both insiders and outsiders of a company judge performance.
By Cady•
Dec 19, 2019
Very engaging video! The instructor is so clear and thorough. Thank you for this information!
By MOHAMMAD Z A B Z•
Apr 26, 2020
This course improves my analytical skill & decision making.
By Stella A•
Dec 30, 2018
Very good course
By Hao S N•
Feb 6, 2018
The course provides a lot of useful and informative reading materials. However, somehow I feel the lectures are not well connected with those readings. Plus we don't have any maths problems to practice the theory we learn.
By Hailey S•
Aug 10, 2016
This course is much better put together than the one on company position (balance sheet). It's still not terribly in-depth, but as an overview for those unfamiliar with accounting, it has quite a bit of good information.
By NORZILA B A R•
Apr 26, 2020
Very informative with simple and understand English use. Easy to access
By Belal K•
Jan 24, 2017
it was a great experience.
By Latoya H•
Apr 26, 2017
Great Course!
By Dax C•
Jun 19, 2017
I would have hated this course but the mentor Mr. Jackson just did the course so well, he should be the one making all the courses that you have under this module. I learned a lot from him and I am able to directly relate his reasoning, his real life considerations to the business i am handling right now, and more than understanding the concepts, I am now inspired to learn more!
By TEE S R•
Apr 16, 2020
This course is helping me to have a better understanding about company financial statement. By looking through a company financial statement, I can evaluate their financial performance as well. This course is really helpful and related to my job function.
By Lim J Y•
Apr 20, 2020
It is a very good platform for me to gain knowledge here. It is very useful either for both study or working. It helps me to understand how to review a company income statement to identify whether the company is having a good or weak performance.
By SYAHRIZAN B M Z•
Apr 28, 2020
By Yong S K•
Apr 22, 2020
Great course to learn. We can have simple and easy way to understand the financial statement on company performance.
By Divyani S R•
Apr 12, 2020
This course is so good you all should go through this it gives very practical examples and makes all my doubts clear.
By Lee S L•
Apr 18, 2020
Good course that helpful for me to futher understand the financial statement on how the company performed
By Muhammed R C K•
Jul 4, 2020
It was a great experience. I learned a lot about financial statement, Very good instructor
By Margaret S C•
Oct 14, 2016
Explains concepts very clearly and succinctly. Has great illustrations. Learned a lot.
By Padma N K•
May 24, 2020
Excellent course for a basic understanding of how financial statements are to be read