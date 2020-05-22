CR
Dec 2, 2020
Having worked with accountants for 11 years but only taking a few accounting classes in college, this taught me many things that help me better understand what the accountants are talking about.
JC
May 21, 2020
Really great course and a useful one in terms of clearing the finance terms and how a company creates a balance sheet and how can we evaluate a company's position by looking at one's sheet.
By JAI C•
May 22, 2020
By Adwait P S•
Apr 5, 2020
Its a Great Course! You will Enjoy every moment of this course.
I highly recommend this course to anyone who wishes to understand the fundamentals of Accounting
By Stephen N•
Oct 24, 2017
I really enjoyed the professor's clear explanations. This has helped me understand the balance sheet, which will help me understand my current and future companies more clearly. Thanks!
By RICHARD S•
Jul 22, 2020
This Course was very enjoyable partaking. I had an accounting experience but this course took me into deep specifically the practical sessions. Its free and lets all get involved.
By John K•
Jul 15, 2020
The course was enjoyable with good use of examples. Explained in easy to understand terms. I am looking forward to the next course in this series.
By David Y•
Jun 11, 2019
Simple and thorough.
By DEVANSH C•
Aug 26, 2020
great course
By Thorsteinn A•
Apr 20, 2017
The course is well structured and remains focused on the topic on hand. It is easy to follow Kevins thought, but the discussion is quite superficial; no concrete numbers and examples are worked through in the discussion. It would have strengthened the course if the discussion went step-by-step through a balance sheet of one of the companies featured in the course.
By Crystal A•
Apr 21, 2020
This was such a good course to have taken. I am glad this is readily available and free for those who do not have the finances at the moment. That generosity is very much appreciated. I am also thankful for how much understanding and work was given in presenting the course to the vast diversity of students. When comprehending the course would be helping beginners learn and utilize the material, the course was gentle and caring. Thank you for this course, thank you to the instructor, and thank you to Illinois University.
By Samuel C P J•
Jun 25, 2020
My Sincere Gratitude to Associate Prof. Kevin for his clean and simple explanations of accounting . The Introduction to Accounts was exemplary and attention puller. The real world examples used in this course is meticulously planned and placed and paced in the lessons one by one. Wow! superb experience in learning my favorite subject Accounting. Once again thank you Prof. Kevin
By Nikolay M•
Jan 14, 2017
Very good course. Gives a view on corporate business finance.
Teacher is also great.
Recommend this course to anyone who want to start finances, business or wants an dive deep into entrepreneurship.
By Katherine B•
Mar 30, 2021
I never thought I would enjoy learning about balance sheets so much! I found this course engaging, educational, and I was motivated to continue to learn and progress during the course.
By Sandalika A•
Apr 15, 2021
Very clearly indicates all the basic fundamentals of the balance sheet and its components. This course gives me an excellent overview. Interesting to complete all the excercises.
By Hailey S•
Aug 3, 2016
This course is extremely basic. It took me about four hours to complete the entire course (minus the peer reviewed assignment since I audited). This wouldn't be an issue in and of itself, but there were quite a number of issues with the presentation, from questions appearing in the wrong video, to badly worded and misleading questions. It's as if the course material was quickly thrown together and not reviewed or tested. Overall, there is some good info in it if you have no background in accounting and no idea what a balance sheet is, but if you're looking for insight into interpreting balance sheets, this is not the class for you.
By Doug L•
Apr 12, 2017
Easy to comprehend but far too basic to be helpful and I don't feel I received an "Understanding of financial statements" because the course was too rudimentary.
By Jeffrey N•
Jun 8, 2018
I've taken a number of accounting classes in the past and have a fairly good understanding of transition basics. This course illustrated in a very simple but informative way financial statements through practical, easy to understand examples. It was clear that a lot of thought, energy and effort went into this courses preparation. It exemplified the idea that you don't need to "make things any more complicated than they need to be" to deliver the information at hand.
By Katherine L C B S•
Jun 5, 2020
I really liked the course and I recommend it to anyone interested in applied social science, accounting. In my opinion, the teacher had the dexterity to capture themes and subjects relevant to this area of study and make them viable through a totally different, interesting and understandable approach. In short, I am grateful for all those involved in making this course possible.
By ALEXANDRE J D S•
Jul 30, 2020
I thought the MOOC was very good. Teachers demonstrated great knowledge. The difference was the capacity for critical vision in each class, I was impressed that in addition to the incredible didactics in relation to the method for compliance, they also demonstrated great scientific knowledge, which helped a lot to enrich the article. I really appreciate the opportunity.
By maged n•
Jan 10, 2018
Yes the course is more than amazing but I suggest that the peer graded assignment needs to be a graded quiz instead ..because I have finished the course 2 days ago and now waiting for the certificate and no one unfortunately graded my work yet ! so please guys make it a quiz not assignment .
Thanks
By Kunal L•
Mar 15, 2021
Very important course for understanding Balance Sheet and its accounts from basics and its impact on business. Course is well designed and professor's well verse explanation of topics makes concepts very easy to grasp.
Must have course to understand Financial Statements.
By Cuauhtémoc G C•
Jul 27, 2020
I liked this course very much. I wish Coursera would allow you to mark courses as favorites, so you could have a list of all the courses you would like to take in the future.
Also, I do not understand why this course is not showing in the "Complete" course tab yet.
By Hadi G•
Feb 21, 2021
Amazing course, a sort of dummies101 type of instructional course to really introduce you to accounting notions when you have absolutely no knowledge about it! However, it lacks training with exercise sheets and solutions, as it is very important in accounting!
By Saleh O•
Oct 31, 2020
I have always wanted a beginners course that would satisfy the phrase "for beginners", but I have not found any, except for this one... everything is in layman language here. It is just what you are searching for so don't even hesitate to enroll; enroll now!
By Justin W S•
Apr 26, 2018
Great introduction for those totally unfamiliar with accounting and balance sheets. It sounds so simply, but the professor's basic definition of a balance sheet and a financial statement gave me (a complete novice) a great grasp of accounting and its goal.
By Alexandru L•
Apr 25, 2020
It really introduces you to the basics of accounting using easy to understand ideas and examples. Highly recommend it for people who want to set a pillar for their future economic career or just to better understand a business and its balance sheet.