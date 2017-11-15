About this Course

1,539 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 6 in the
Data Mining Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Clustering Algorithms
  • Data Analysis
  • Natural Language Processing
  • Data Mining
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 6 in the
Data Mining Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Master in Computer Science from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Orientation

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 13 min), 6 readings
1 hour to complete

Task 1 - Exploration of a Data Set

1 hour to complete
2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Task 2 - Cuisine Clustering and Map Construction

1 hour to complete
2 readings
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Task 3 - Dish Recognition

1 hour to complete
2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Task 4 & 5 - Popular Dishes and Restaurant Recommendation

1 hour to complete
2 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DATA MINING PROJECT

View all reviews

About the Data Mining Specialization

Data Mining

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder