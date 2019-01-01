Profile

Jack Goncalo

Professor

Bio

Jack Goncalo joined the University of Illinois, College of Business in 2016. He received his Ph.D. in Business Administration in 2004, an M.S. in Organizational Behavior in 2001 and a B.A. in Psychology in 1999, all from the University of California at Berkeley . He conducts research on group processes and performance, particularly group creativity and the quality of group decision making. Although most research in Organizational Behavior emphasizes the value of being a "team player" his research suggests that in order to spark creativity, organizations should emphasize individualistic norms and individual achievement. He co-edited the book Research on Managing Groups and Teams: Creativity in Groups (vol. 12). His research has been published in Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes, Management Science, Psychological Science, Journal of Experimental Social Psychology and Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin. It has also been featured on CNN, Businessweek, The Wall Street Journal, US News & World Report, Fast Company and Fortune.

Courses

Creativity Toolkit I: Changing Perspectives

Creativity Toolkit II: Creative Collaboration

