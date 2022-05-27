About this Course

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Fundamentals of Accounting Capstone Introduction

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 13 min), 3 readings
2 hours to complete

Milestone 1: Business Description

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

10 hours to complete

Milestone 2: Expenses and Selling Price

10 hours to complete
1 video (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Milestone 3: Assets

5 hours to complete
1 video (Total 12 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Milestone 4: Budgeted Income Statement and Analyses

8 hours to complete
1 video (Total 11 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Fundamentals of Accounting Specialization

Fundamentals of Accounting

