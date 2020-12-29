By ALEXANDRE J D S•
Dec 29, 2020
The Specialization Course in Accounting was very professional, academic with classes and materials of excellent quality, the misfortune was in the evaluations of the questions!
By Anis C•
Sep 18, 2020
Excellent
By Sanskar V•
Jan 12, 2021
There are very few participants for this course which makes it quite difficult to get sufficient peer reviews on time. This might be because of the fact that the 3rd and 4th course of this specialization are not good as the 1st and 2nd which leads to the people living the specialization without completing. The project was good and covered all the things from the courses 1 to 4
By Meredith K J•
Sep 20, 2021
Overall this course had good information however assignments are not graded in a timely manner and it is VERY VERY frustrating to have to wait a month after completing an assignment