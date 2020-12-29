Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Fundamentals of Accounting Capstone by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.3
stars
10 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

**You should complete all other courses in the Fundamentals of Accounting Specialization before beginning this course.** The capstone project will be set in the context of a realistic small-business enterprise, and will require you to think deeply and apply the accounting concepts presented in the other courses in the Fundamentals of Accounting. While navigating the daily operations of the business, you will have an opportunity to consider the accounting implications of the economic events encountered, as well as how these economic events should be communicated to decision makers. If you enjoy this business course and are interested in an MBA, consider applying to the iMBA, a flexible, fully-accredited online MBA at an incredibly competitive price offered by the University of Illinois. For more information, please see the Resource page in this course and onlinemba.illinois.edu....
1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Fundamentals of Accounting Capstone

By ALEXANDRE J D S

Dec 29, 2020

The Specialization Course in Accounting was very professional, academic with classes and materials of excellent quality, the misfortune was in the evaluations of the questions!

By Anis C

Sep 18, 2020

Excellent

By Sanskar V

Jan 12, 2021

There are very few participants for this course which makes it quite difficult to get sufficient peer reviews on time. This might be because of the fact that the 3rd and 4th course of this specialization are not good as the 1st and 2nd which leads to the people living the specialization without completing. The project was good and covered all the things from the courses 1 to 4

By Meredith K J

Sep 20, 2021

Overall this course had good information however assignments are not graded in a timely manner and it is VERY VERY frustrating to have to wait a month after completing an assignment

