Sharon Cox is a Lecturer of Accountancy at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Prior to joining the university, she also held positions at the University of Hawaii and the University of New Mexico. Dr. Cox worked for over six years in public accounting serving a broad spectrum of small and medium sized business and individuals prior to her academic career. She has published in Journal of Public Budgeting, Accounting & Financial Management; Energy: a Tax Analysts Special Supplement and Bank Accounting & Finance and has made presentations at meetings for the American Accounting Association. Her research interests include, tax policy and compliance issues, and accounting education. Dr. Cox is a member of the American Accounting Association, American Taxation Association, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and the New York Society of Certified Public Accountants.