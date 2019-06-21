This course is the first in the Customer Insights and New Product Development (CIPD) specialization. It will introduce learners to the tools and process of gathering customer insights for identifying and developing new product opportunities. Through an integrated set of five modules and hands-on project experiences, learners will acquire the knowledge and skills to turn their ideas gained from understanding customer needs into innovative new products.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
MODULE 0: Orientation and Introduction to the Case Study Method
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course. You will also become familiar with the tools and process of analyzing a business situation.
MODULE 1: What Makes a Great New Product
The high risk and cost of new product failure highlights the importance of understanding the reasons for new product successes and failures. In this module, we will identify and discuss the major reasons for new product development successes and failures. You will experience first-hand the value of creativity in developing a new product and examine the best practices of successful firms and entrepreneurs.
MODULE 2: Product Development Customer Knowledge Requirement
This module will begin by providing an overview of the customer knowledge requirements across stages of the product development cycle. It will then provide a brief overview of qualitative and quantitative research methods and its benefits in understanding customer needs in product development.
MODULE 3: Identifying the Voice of Your Customer
This module will provide a conceptual overview of the voice of the customer method for identifying customer needs and expectations for a product or service. This module emphasizes the use of active and passive methods of observing customer behaviors.
MODULE 4: Design Thinking and Customer Journey Maps
The purpose of the journey map is to identify the touch points of engagement with customers and to identify customer needs and expectations through the eye of the customer and their experiences.
I liked the course's simplicity in delivery. The Quiz format and tool can improve.
This course get my attention to a good strategies of how to evaluate and lunch a new product.
Good explanation of Concepts Additional readings have practical examples
Nice Coursework for somebody who wants to understand the process of product development...
