About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

4 hours to complete

MODULE 0: Orientation and Introduction to the Case Study Method

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 62 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
3 hours to complete

MODULE 1: What Makes a Great New Product

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week 2

6 hours to complete

MODULE 2: Product Development Customer Knowledge Requirement

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 71 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week 3

3 hours to complete

MODULE 3: Identifying the Voice of Your Customer

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week 4

4 hours to complete

MODULE 4: Design Thinking and Customer Journey Maps

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 59 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

